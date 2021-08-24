Karnataka Lockdown Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases went down, the Karnataka government on Tuesday relaxed restrictions and issued fresh guidelines for international passengers from UK, Europe and Middle East arriving at state airports. Issuing fresh set of guidelines, the state government said that the passengers arriving from the UK, Europe and the Middle East are exempted from mandatory RT-PCR testing on arrival at Karnataka airports.Also Read - International Flights: Saudi Arabia Lifts THIS Rule For Fully-Vaccinated Indian Travellers

In the fresh order, the state government said that the passengers arriving from the UK, Europe and the Middle East can provide the samples and leave the airport for further compliance as per Standard Operating Procedures.

Passengers arriving from the UK, Europe and the Middle East are exempted from mandatory RT-PCR testing on arrival at Karnataka airports: State government — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

The development comes as the state on Tuesday reported 1,259 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,41,026 and the toll to 37,184. The day also saw 1,701 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,84,032.

Out of 1,259 new cases reported, 295 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 371 discharges and 11 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 19,784.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 295, Dakshina Kannada 273, Udupi 128, Mysuru 102, Hassan 69, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,35,601, followed by Mysuru 1,75,439 and Tumakuru 1,19,013.