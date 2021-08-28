Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday said meat shops will remain closed on Monday, August 30, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Prior to this, the civic body had issued fresh COVID guidelines for Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming festival season to control crowding at marketplaces. The BBMP had also instructed officials to conduct surprise visits at places that are expected to see large footfall during festivals.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening: Offline Classes to Resume For Classes 1 to 8 Soon? CM Bommai to Meet Covid Task Force on August 30

Check list of guidelines:

In the guidelines, the BBMP also asked officials to ensure that owners and staffers of shops, restaurants and malls are wearing masks and have been administered at least the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The BBMP also said that commercial markets should be closed and the curfew will be maintained at night.

In the order, the BBMP said that the marshals, senior and junior health inspectors must ensure social distance is maintained in all markets in BBMP limits.

The BBMP said people who are venturing outside without a face mask will be fined Rs 250.

Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday added 1,301 cases to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 29.45 lakh. The toll mounted to 37,248 with 17 additional fatalities. The day also saw 1,614 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,88,520. Active cases stood at 18,970, a medical bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 386 cases and two fatalities, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 248 fresh infections and one death.