Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he will take a call on imposing nightlife curbs, weekend curfews after watching how the situation unfolds in 15 days in the state. His statement came after he chaired a meeting in connection with rising COVID cases in the bordering districts of Karnataka.

"We will watch the developments and verify on imposing restrictions. Until then, there will be strict implementation of rules," the CM said.

The present rule of allowing 50 per cent of customers to bars and pubs will continue for a fortnight, he added.

“We are anxious after seeing spurt in COVID cases in neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra. This development is posing danger to the state. All entry points from these states will be strictly monitored. There is an increase in the positivity rate in few districts of the state and this must be checked,” Bommai stated.

(With inputs from IANS)