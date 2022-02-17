As covid cases in the country ebb, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government on Thursday decided to ease Covid testing rules for passengers travelling from Kerala, Goa. According to the new rules announced by the government, the passengers will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR report.Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Ramanagara College Suspends Classes After Students Protest; HC to Resume Hearing Today

To recall, the Karnataka government had earlier imposed stern curbs to contain the spread of the virus. “In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicles),” read a government order. “However, those arriving from these states will have to present two dose/full dose vaccination certificate,” it added. Also Read - Goa Titled 'The Most Welcoming City' in India, Followed by Kerala: Survey

The state had given a similar waiver for travellers from Maharashtra last week. Also Read - Amend Additional Covid Restrictions: Govt Directs States As India Sees Significant Drop in Cases

“In view of current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from the state of Maharashtra (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicle),” read the earlier order. “However, the production of two dose/full dose vaccination certificate shall be continued with strict enforcement. The above-revised surveillance measures are notified herewith to be complied for arrivals from Maharashtra until further orders,” it added.

Karnataka on Wednesday clocked 1,894 fresh cases of coronavirus and 24 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,31,536 and toll to 39,715. There were 5,418 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,68,501, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 835 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 1,979 people being discharged and 4 virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 23,284.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.90 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.26 per cent. Of the 24 deaths, four are from Bengaluru Urban; Ballari 3, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Udupi and Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 125, Belagavi 87, Udupi 69, Tumakuru 61, Ballari 56, Hassan and Shivamogga 50, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,73,222 cases, Mysuru 2,28,852 and Tumakuru 1,59,355.