Bengaluru: The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government's order urging public to defer their plans to visit the neighbouring state till the end of October, if there is no emergency or urgency, with a view to avoiding third wave of Covid-19 pandemic has left daily officegoers in districts near the border on both sides in a quandary, according to a Times of India report.

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K, in a tweet, said: "Considering the prevailing situation in neighbouring Kerala, all educational institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, industries, hotels and other establishments in the state have been advised to instruct their wards to defer their travel from Kerala until the end of October 2021".

Considering the prevailing situation in neighbouring Kerala, all educational institutions, hospitals, nursing homes, industries, hotels and other establishments in the state have been advised to instruct their wards to defer their travel from Kerala until the end of October 2021. https://t.co/3uY5vEPVJS — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) September 7, 2021

Earlier this week, Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary, Karnataka’s department of health and family welfare, had also advised citizens to defer plans of visiting Kerala till the end of October to avoid a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

The state health department said, it has been observed that students and employees arriving from the neighbouring state though bringing negative RT-PCR reports, they are testing Covid positive during repeat tests and number of such cases are considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.