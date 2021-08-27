Karnataka Lockdown Latest Update: Schools in Karnataka for classes 9 till 12 have reopened after a gap of nearly 18 months amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. The Karnataka government is now planning to resume offline classes for students of 1st to 8th standard in schools soon. While no decision on this front has been arrived at so far, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a few days ago that he would meet experts by the end of the month to decide whether to reopen schools for classes class 1 to class 8.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: No Rebellion in Chhattisgarh & Punjab, Just Internal Matters, Says P Chidambaram

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh told reporters that the issue would be discussed with the task force led by CM Bommai on August 30 to arrive at a final decision.

He said classes from 9th to second Pre-University Course (II PUC/Class 12) have already commenced from August 23. “We are receiving a good response from teachers, parents, and education experts. Based on the pros and cons, a decision on resuming classes from first to eight standard will be taken,” he said.

The minister said that though a 16-member expert committee- headed by noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty for prevention and management of Covid-19 third wave- has favoured the resumption of primary schools, the final decision will be taken only based on the report of Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee.

Experts and child rights activists have been of the view that the state government should resume schools at the earliest.

Karnataka Covid Update

Karnataka saw 1,213 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 29,43,463 and the toll to 37,231. The day also saw 1,206 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,86,906. Bengaluru Urban logged the most number of cases (319), as the city saw 205 discharges and two deaths. Active cases in the state stood at 19,300.