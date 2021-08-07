Bengaluru: In wake of the rising Coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced that night curfew will continue to be imposed in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. Night curfew will be observed in these districts from 9 pm to 5 am. The guidelines stating dos and don’ts in this regard were also issued by the authorities.Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Tensions Escalate as 4 Mizoram-bound Trucks Vandalised in Cachar

What’s allowed, what’s not:

All social/ political/sports/entertainment/ other gatherings & large congregations are prohibitory, in view of COVID-19.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in these districts.

Jathres, temples festivals, processions and congregations are not allowed.

“Any person violating these measures will be liable under the relevant provisions of Sec. 51 to 60 of the District Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable,” the order read.

Covid cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday logged 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,16,927 and death toll to 36,773, the health department said. The day also saw 1,640 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,55,862. Bengaluru Urban recorded 357 new cases, as the city saw 400 discharges and 5 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 24,266.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.08 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.98 per cent.

Hassan reported six deaths, Bengaluru Urban and Kolara (5 each), Dakshina Kannada (4), Dharwad, Mandya and Udupi (2 each), followed by others.