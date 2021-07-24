Bengaluru: As the number of recoveries continue to outnumber fresh coronavirus cases in the state, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government on Saturday announced further relaxation in COVID-19 induced curbs and allowed amusement parks, religious places to reopen from July 25, Sunday. “Places of worship such as temples, mosques, churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from 25 July strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the concerned department”, a statement issued by the state government said.

It added,”Amusement parks and similar places permitted to re-open strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and following guidelines. However, water sports/water-related adventure activities not allowed.”

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported 1,705 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 28,91,699 and the toll to 36,323.

Out of 1,705 new cases reported, 400 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 781 discharges and only three deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 24,127. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 400, Dakshina Kannada 295, Mysuru 157, Udupi 131, followed by others.

Earlier last week, the Karnataka government had reduced the duration of night curfew by one hour and allowed cinema halls to reopen in the state. It had also permitted higher educational institutions like colleges and universities to start from July 26.

After the second wave of the pandemic had hit the state in early April this year, the government had imposed restrictions since April 27 and these were made stringent from May 10 as the Covid positive cases on daily basis had touched around 50,000 cases. From May 5, the state government had enforced stringed lockdown measures till June 14. Since then, the government had been easing lockdown norms step by step as suggested by experts. The first round of easing lockdown restrictions was on June 14, then again these were eased further on June 21 and again on July 5.