Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections: Fight Warms Up As BJP-JD(S) Come Closer

Bengaluru: As the BJP and the JD (S) inch closer to an alliance in Karnataka, the fight in the Lok Sabha elections has intensified. The Congress government which was having a dream run following implementation of its guarantee schemes in the state will now face stiff competition.

The Congress leadership which bombarded the opposition leaders with taunts following its thumping victory in the assembly elections will have to watch out for the opposition BJP and JD (S) forming a bloc.

Political analysts are divided on the political gains and whether the alliance will have an impact on the influential Vokkaliga vote bank in south Karnataka. The Congress managed to wrest a five per cent vote share in the south Karnataka districts considered as bastions of the JD (S).

Political analyst Channabasappa Rudrappa told IANS that the entry of the JD(S) into the NDA is seen as a turning point in Karnataka politics. It is being viewed as a morale booster for the BJP and JD(S) leaders, who had become almost irrelevant in state politics after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s emergence as a formidable leader.

“The JD (S) may regain its 5 percent vote share in the Vokkaliga belt. The Vokkaligas always vote strategically. In the 2002 parliamentary by-election in Kanakapura, they supported Deve Gowda, a JD(S) leader, as their caste man S.M. Krishna was already the chief minister of the state.

“Here in Bangalore SM Krishna, there in Delhi Deve Gowda” was their slogan. They will follow this strategy this time too. They want to see Kumaraswamy in the Union cabinet if the NDA comes back to power,” Rudrappa said.

Former BJP MLC Captain Ganesh Karnik told IANS that, as a political party we have the interest of the common man as a priority. Since winning the assembly elections, the Congress has only one strategy — to destroy Karnataka.

To save Karnataka from misgovernance and to ensure that people get justice, whether it is the Cauvery water issue or the economy, we welcome the JD (S) joining us and also to ensure that the good work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji continues, Karnik stated.

“People who are with the BJP and the JD (S) together are the larger majority which is against the Congress. Definitely it will tilt the scales. This alliance will strengthen the NDA further and the kind of disappointment the people have experienced during the last 100 days of Congress rule will further consolidate our presence in Karnataka and add to the kitty of the NDA in a big way,” Karnik explained.

Journalist B. Samiulla told IANS that, in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the Congress and the JD (S) had an understanding. Both the parties got one seat each while the BJP managed to win 25 out of 28 seats.