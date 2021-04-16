Bengaluru: With the coronavirus cases crossing 11 lakh mark in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday made COVID test mandatory for all pilgrims returning from Kumbh mela at Uttarkhand’s Haridwar. The announcement to this effect was made by state Health Minister K. Sudhakar. However, the Kumbh Mela returnees have been advised to resume normal activities only after their Covid test report result is negative. Also Read - Mumbai's Haffkine Institute Gets Centre's Nod to Produce Covaxin; CM Thackeray Thanks PM Modi

"Pilgrims returning to the state after taking part in the holy Kumbh mela at Haridwar must self-isolate at their home for a week and take an RT-PCR test," Sudhakar said in a tweet in Kannada, tagging an order from the state Health Department.

As per the latest reports, at least 1,700 pilgrims from across the country have tested positive after participating in the Kumbh mela between April 10-14 in the northern hill state of Uttarakhand.

The state Health Department, however, has no information on the number of pilgrims going from the state for the holy dip in the river Ganga at Haridwar during the month-long fair.

“Pilgrims visiting the Kumbh mela at Haridwar should strictly comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry on February 23, 2021,” said the order.

The order from the state government comes at a time when Karnataka has reported its sharpest single day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112. Karnataka had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday.

Out of the 14,738 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 10,497, Kalaburagi 624, Tumakuru 387, Bidar 363, Mysuru 327, Mandya 211, Ballari 200, followed by others.