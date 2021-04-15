Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday made RT-PCR Test mandatory for the people returning to the state after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar. While speaking to news agency ANI, Commissioner, Health and Family Services, Karnataka said.”Persons returning to Karnataka after taking part in the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar should get their RT-PCR test done immediately on return.” Also Read - Total 1,701 Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kumbh Mela Over a Period of 5-days

The Health Department officials, on the other hand, have detected 1,701 Covid-19 cases in the past five days at the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. These include reports of both RT-PCR tests and Rapid Antigen tests used to detect the viral disease. For more than one week now, India has been reporting over 1 lakh daily cases. On Thursday, the country reported 2,00,739 Covid-19 cases. Also Read - No Plans To Club Remaining West Bengal Poll Phases into One, Says Election Commission

According to a report by news agency PTI, the 1,701 Covid-19 cases at the Kumbh Mela were detected between April 10 and 14. The cases include commoners and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups). Also Read - No Lockdown in Karnataka Now, More COVID Restrictions Expected After April 17 Bypolls