Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man died by suicide in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district while copying a scene from Telugu horror movie ‘Arundhati’, which he had watched at least 15 times, reported NDTV quoting police on Friday.Also Read - Independence Day Long Weekend | 5 Must Visit Places To Explore India's Heritage

The victim, Renuka Prasad had dropped out after Class 11, due to “addiction to movies” even though he was a topper student till Class 10, sources in the family said. His parents tried to wean him away but the obsession persisted. He spoke of copying the self-immolation scene from ‘Arundhati’ lately, but his parents were able to talk sense into him until two days ago. Also Read - Karnataka Health Minister Reacts To Growing Monkeypox Cases in India, Says We Need To Be...

Much like the movie’s protagonist, Prasad poured about 20 litres of petrol on his body on the village outskirts on Wednesday. Some passers-by saw him in flames and rushed him to a hospital. He had suffered 60 per cent burns and died the next day. Some reports said he made a video telling his father about his “salvation” plan, according to NDTV. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Section 144 After 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Communal Clash in Koppal District, Probe Ordered