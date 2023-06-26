Home

Man Drinks Blood Of Wife’s Lover After Attacking Him With Knife, Friend Films Act

The accused's friend had filmed the act and a video of the incident that took place in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur has gone viral, police said.

Karnataka: The accused used a knife to slit the victim's throat and later drank blood from his neck while his cousin filmed the act.

New Delhi: A man allegedly slit the throat of a person, who he believed to be his wife’s lover, and then drank his blood in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur. The incident occurred at Chickballapura district’s Chintamani taluk.

The accused’s friend had filmed the act and a video of the incident has gone viral, according to a report by Times of India. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Vijay, has now been arrested.

Vijay, a trader by profession from Mandyampet, was furious after he reportedly learned that a fellow villager, Maresh, was getting close to his wife. Maresh and Vijay’s wife were in constant touch and they used to chat regularly on their mobile phones, police said.

Vijay hails from Andhra Pradesh and moved to Chintamani around 30 years back. His family used to sell edible oil, vegetables, and essentials. Vijay had hired Maresh, who owned a Tata Ace vehicle, to transport his goods at times.

Vijay’s wife and Maresh got close and would exchange messages at times. Vijay had warned Maresh to not be in contact with his wife which the latter refused to comply.

Victim Survives Attack

On June 19, Vijay asked his cousin John Babu, a BCom student, to call Maresh to arrange his vehicle for transporting goods from Siddepalli Cross to a farm, according to the report. Maresh came with his vehicle and was informed by Vijay and Babu that he would be taken to a tomato farm. However, Vijay and Babu took Maresh to a secluded place where the former attacked him.

Vijay used a knife to slit Maresh’s throat and later drank blood from his neck while Babu filmed the act. Vijay left the scene and Maresh, who survived the attack, was able to get medical help on time.

Maresh had refused to file a complaint even as the video of his attack has gone viral, police said. Police said the hunt for Babu is on and further probe is underway.

