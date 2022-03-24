Mysuru: In a surprising incident, a man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating his dead brother to work as a government school co-teacher in Karnataka’s Mysuru district. Though the accused rendered services for 25 years as a teacher, the education department had astonishingly got no clue about it.Also Read - Karnataka: 50 People, Including Children Admitted to Hospital After Consuming Food Served At Urus

The accused has been identified as one Lakshmane Gowda. He had impersonated his brother Lokesh Gowda, who managed to get the government job but died before joining service. Claiming himself to be Lokesh Gowda, the accused joined the government service as the co-teacher of the Government Higher Primary School of Kattemalalawadi village near Hunsur town. He rendered service at various schools across the district till date. Also Read - Rajasthan: After Probe, Dholpur SP Says No Case Of Gang-Rape But Assault

How did the sneaky incident come to light?

In 2019, a local journalist who got a clue about what was going on, lodged a complaint with the Education department, police said. After this, an investigation was conducted and the accused was arrested. During the course of investigation, the accused’s family did not give information. Also Read - Fourth Wave of COVID in Karnataka: Health Minister Makes BIG Prediction. Deets Inside

District Commissioner had directed to lodge a complaint with police department. After finding the name of the accused from the family tree, the authorities have initiated action and arrested him. Piriyapattana police are further investigating the case.

(With inputs from IANS)