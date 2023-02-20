Home

Karnataka

Murder for iPhone! Unable to Pay Rs 46K, Karnataka Man Kills Delivery Agent; CCTV Clip Leads to Arrest

Murder for iPhone! Unable to Pay Rs 46K, Karnataka Man Kills Delivery Agent; CCTV Clip Leads to Arrest

The accused and the victim indulged in an argument over the payment and unboxing the mobile phone.

The man was arrested by Hassan Police following an investigation.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed a Flipkart delivery partner to death who came to deliver an iPhone in Karnataka’s Hassan district. As per reports, the accused killed the delivery person as he did not have money to pay Rs 46,000 upon delivery of his iPhone. The accused man has now been arrested and taken into police custody.

The accused Hemant Datta ordered an iPhone through Flipkart early February and the incident reportedly occured on February 7. Datta reportedly stabbed the delivery boy and burnt his body, after keeping it at his home for four days, as he was unable to pay for the phone. A CCTV footage that led to Datta’s arrest has surfaced online and is making rounds.

You may like to read

#KarnatakaShocker Man Allegedly kills delivery partner who came to deliver an #iPhone at his residence. The accused stabbed the delivery boy as he didn’t have money to pay for the iPhone he had ordered online. #CCTV footage of killer carrying the body for disposal surfaces online pic.twitter.com/1biVSYtKm1 — India.com (@indiacom) February 20, 2023

The CCTV footage shows Datta riding a scooty as he took the dead body for disposal. He was also seen buying petrol following which he rode the dead body to a railway station nearby on his two-wheeler, and burned it.

Manju Naik, the victim, is a resident of Lakshmipuram in Haasan district’s Arsekere and works as a delivery agent with the e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Manju Naik’s brother filed a police complaint with Arsekere police station after the victim went missing. According to the report, the police found the dead body at a railway track and the accused was arrested on Saturday.

About The Incident:

The incident occurred when the Flipkart delivery partner went to deliver the phone. The accused and the victim indulged in an argument over the payment and unboxing of the mobile phone. According to The Hindu’s report, Datta allegedly stabbed Naik with a knife in his house. Police said that Naik died on spot and Datta had hidden the dead body in a gunny bag.

Two days later, Datta threw the bag on a nearby railway track and later burnt the body with petrol.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.