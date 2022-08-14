Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Saturday by allegedly slitting her throat. As per police, a family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where victim Chaitra (28) and accused Shivakumar (32) had also come. In the past an FIR of domestic violence was registered against Shivakumar and in that connection, the counselling was arranged for the husband and wife to live amicably, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.Also Read - Viral Video: Karnataka Woman Saves Son From Raging Cobra in Nick of Time, Video Will Give You Goosebumps

Even after an hour, the parties did not relent, and after the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, he said.

"After one hour of counselling, Chaitra went to the washroom, where her husband Shivakumar slit her neck with a knife. Our staff rushed her in an ambulance to the hospital by putting her on an artificial respiration. When brought to the hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead. Both her arteries were cut and the throat was cut open," Gowda said.

Shivakumar was overpowered by the people and the police there, and later was taken into custody.

“We have registered a case of murder against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for further legal proceedings. We will also investigate how he brought the knife inside the court and how he planned it,” the officer said.