Karnataka Mandya Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Mandya District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for Mandya District’s Malavalli (SC), Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, and Krishnarajapet is slated to start at 8 AM. The polling for Karnataka Election 2023 took place on May 10. The Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls 2023 have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 103-118 seats while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been projected to win 79-93 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) is likely to win 25-33 seats.

Stay tuned to all updates related to Karnataka Election Result 2023 from Mandya District’s Malavalli (SC), Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, and Krishnarajapet.

The main candidates from Tumakuru District’s constituencies are:

1. Mandya

B R Ramachandra JD(S)

Bommaiah (AAP)

Ravikumar (INC)

Ashok Jayaram (BJP)

2. Malavalli (SC)

Dr. K. Annadani JD(S)

BC Mahadevaswamy (AAP)

P.M.Narendraswamy (INC)

Muniraju (BJP)

3. Maddur

D.C. Thammanna JD(S)

Ananda (AAP)

K.M. Uday (INC)

S P Swamy (BJP)

4. Melukote

C.S. Puttaraju JD(S)

Ashok HR (AAP)

Darshan Puttannaiah (Sarvodaya Karnataka Party)

lndresh Kumar (BJP)

5. Shrirangapattana

Dr. Ravindra Srikantaiah JD(S)

C S Venkatesh (AAP)

A.B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda (INC)

lndavalu Sachidananda (BJP)

6. Nagamangala

7. Krishnarajapet

Mallesh JD(S)

M.K. Somashekara (INC)

T S Srivatsa (BJP)

