Bengaluru: At least 99 more students of Karnataka’s Dharwad medical college tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of affected medical students to 281 on Saturday, informed Dharwad District Collector Nitesh Patil. “This tally may increase as 1,822 test results are awaited. Out of the 281 cases, only six patients are mild symptomatic and others are non-symptomatic. All have been quarantined and treatment is given,” added Patil.Also Read - WTO Delays Key Meeting Amid COVID Variant Concerns

SDM College of Medical Sciences in Karnataka’s Dharwad has reported 66 positive cases. After this, the district administration tested more people including students, staff and primary contacts of infected students, and 116 of them tested positive on Friday, taking the total number of infected students to 182. Also Read - World Races to Contain New COVID Threat; Will Flight Restrictions Help as New Virus Variant Emerges?

The students had attended a function held on November 17 on the college campus. Patients have not shown serious symptoms associated with the virus due to the fact they have all taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. As a preventive measure, a holiday has been declared in educational institutions in a radius of 500 meters near the college till Sunday. Also Read - Karnataka: Cluster Outbreak Feared as 182 Test COVID Positive After Freshers' Party at Medical College

Nitesh Patel, the District Collector had earlier said, “We are doing RAT and RTPCR tests of around 3,000 people inside the campus. College administration has been directed to not allow any visitors inside the campus. Attendees will be not allowed inside the hospital where the patients are undergoing treatment.”

On Thursday, Patil had said that a students’ event almost a week ago, might have resulted in the spread of infection. Noting that some parents had also attended the event, officials said, all parents who attended have also been asked to undergo tests. All those who tested positive have been isolated and already two hostels have been sealed. The infected students are being treated and served food in their hostel rooms. The movement is totally restricted and all possible measures to prevent infection from spreading are being initiated.

Karnataka reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday. As per the state’s health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year. With 277 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 29,50,130. The death toll is 38,193. Of the six deaths reported on Friday, one each was reported in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwada, Hassana, Kodagu and Raichuru.

(With ANI inputs)