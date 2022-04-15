New Delhi: As the controversy over the death of a contractor escalated, Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa announced his decision to step down from the Cabinet. According to news agency ANI, Eshwarappa, along with a group of supporters, will reach Bengaluru by this evening to meet CM Basavaraj Bommai at his residence to submit his resignation.Also Read - Karnataka Contractor Who Accused Minister K S Eshwarappa of Demanding 40% Commission Found Dead in Udupi Hotel

“If I continue as a minister when the investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence it. So I’m resigning as minister… I’m telling you that I’ll come out innocent & will certainly become minister once again,” K S Eshwarappa said. Also Read - Use Loudspeakers Within Permissible Decibel: Bengaluru Police Sends Notices to Over 300 Establishments

However, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday had said the resignation of K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, cannot be considered a “setback” for the government. Also Read - No Proposal to Take Over Madrasas; Will Retain Lesson on Tipu Sultan: Karnataka Govt

He said the truth will come out from the investigation and asked the opposition Congress, which is demanding Eshwarappa’s arrest, not to become investigators, prosecutors and judges themselves.

Eshwarappa charged with abetment of suicide

Eshwarappa on Wednesday was charged with abetment of suicide of Santosh K. Patil — a contractor who had accused him of corruption — at a lodge in Udupi. Hours after the FIR was filed, the Minister had struck a defiant note and said there was no question of his quitting and that he was the victim of a conspiracy.

Congress Demands Eshwarappa’s Arrest

The Congress on Thursday said it will continue with its protests till Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa is arrested and booked for murder and corruption, describing his resignation as “too little, too late”.

Eshwarappa, who is facing charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, announced stepping down from his position on Thursday.

Santosh Patil was a BJP worker and contractor who was forced to commit suicide because of the corruption rampant within the BJP Karnataka govt. But has the man responsible for his death been arrested yet? No. #ArrestEshwarappa

nothing less will even begin to bring justice. pic.twitter.com/aDJ4dUO2FH — Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2022

“Minister Eshwarappa’s belated resignation is too little, too late. Eshwarappa has to be arrested. Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act must be added to the FIR. The high court monitored SIT must investigate and file challan. Independent probe of 40% Commission Bommai Government!” Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.