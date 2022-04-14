Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name appeared in alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, on Thursday said he will hand over his resignation to the Chief Minister tomorrow. “Tomorrow I’m handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation,” Eshwarappa was quoted as saying by ANI.Also Read - Under No Pressure: Karnataka CM On Calls To Sack Minister Eshwarappa Over Contractor’s Suicide Case

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ruled out any action against Eshwarappa until preliminary inquiry is completed. Also Read - Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa Says Won’t Resign Over Contractor's Suicide Case, Calls Death Note False Propaganda

He said Santosh Patil’s suicide case will be thoroughly investigated and the truth will come out, and only based on the preliminary inquiry the government will decide on taking action against Eshwarappa. Also Read - Amid Hijab Row, Prohibitory Orders In Bengaluru Extended Till Feb 28 | Check Guidelines

“There is no interference of (BJP) high command on this issue, they have only obtained information, they don’t have any role in it. As I have said first time itself, action will be taken based on the preliminary inquiry, let the preliminary inquiry happen,” Bommai said in response to a question regarding the BJP high command’s decision on Eshwarappa’s future as Minister.

He also said that the post-mortem has happened only late last night, investigation will begin now on. “Based on the outcome of the investigation, we will decide. In my first day first reaction itself I have said that without preliminary inquiry there will be no action (against Eshwarappa),” he said.

On Wednesday, Eshwarappa had maintained that he will not quit.

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor was found dead in an Udupi hotel on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption.

In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil has blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Based on a complaint filed by Patil’s relative, Udupi town police have booked Eshwarappa for abetting the suicide.

Responding to Congress leaders planning to gherao him over corruption charges against the government and demanding Eshwarappa’s removal, Bommai said that the principal opposition party doesn’t have any moral rights, as he also accused them of playing politics on the issue.

“Several murders happened during the Congress regime, they had withdrawn cases against organisations involved in such murders. As there was anarchy in the state, people rejected them. They don’t have any moral rights. They are doing it for political gains,” he said.

On the other hand, the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) has threatened that its members will stop civil works for a month starting from May 25 to protest against corruption in various government departments.