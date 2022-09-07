Bengaluru: Karnataka minister Umesh Katti died of a heart attack late on Tuesday night. He was 61 and was in charge of the forest, food, civil supplies and consumers affairs departments. According to news agency ANI, the minister felt chest pain in his Dollars Colony home and collapsed, following which he was shifted to Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last. Dr Aruna Ramesh, HOD of Emergency services at Ramaiah Hospital said that the minister “must have suffered a massive heart attack” at home, while adding that he was brought unconscious to the hospital in the late evening.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains LIVE: Primary, High Schools Remain Shut; Karnataka IT Minister Calls Meet With Software Companies

“He was brought in at 10.30 pm. He was unconscious, not breathing and he did not have a pulse. So as a routine, it is considered a cardiac arrest. Whatever was necessary was done. In spite of all our efforts, we could not revive him. At 11.40 pm, we declared him dead. Unfortunately, he must have had a massive heart attack at home. He already had a cardiac problem,” Dr Aruna said. Also Read - Bengaluru Cries FLOOD As Rain Breaks 90-year Record, Heavy Rain Forecast For Next 2-3 Days

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled the demise of Minister of Forests Umesh Katti and said that his death is a huge loss for the state. Bommai called the late minister a “brother” and said that he did a lot of work for the state. “I’ve lost a very close friend of mine. he was a brother to me. He had some heart issues but we never thought he’ll pass away so soon. He has done a lot of work for the state. He handled several portfolios efficiently. It is a huge loss for the state. He has left a huge vacuum which is very difficult to fill up,” Bommai said while speaking to ANI. Also Read - Video: Congress Leader Uses Rubber Tube To Float on Flooded Bengaluru Road | WATCH

WHO WAS UMESH KATTI

Umesh Katti was born in Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district and entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.

Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S). He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by JH Patel, BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar.

Katti was known for his bold stand on demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region.