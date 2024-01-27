Home

Karnataka Minor Boy Stripped, Paraded Naked By Students For Not Participating In Worshipping Ambedkar’s Photo

The father of the victim, in his complaint, explained that his son was not only stripped semi-nude but also forced to hold the photo of Ambedkar while being paraded.

Kalaburagi: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, a minor boy was stripped and paraded naked by a group of students. The incident occurred at a government hostel where the victim was staying. The reason behind the incident was that the boy allegedly did not participate in worshipping of BR Ambedkar’s photo. The incident has sparked outrage and a complaint has been registered against the accused students at the Ashok Nagar police station in Kalaburagi city.

According to the police, the victim, who was studying at a Pre-University College, had informed the group of students that he would not be able to attend the worshipping program last Sunday due to some other commitments. However, this explanation did not satisfy the group, and they resorted to assaulting the boy. The situation escalated further when students from other hostels joined in the assault.

The father of the victim, in his complaint, explained that his son was not only stripped semi-nude but also forced to hold the photo of Ambedkar while being paraded. The accused students fled the scene upon spotting a police vehicle in the area.

The police have obtained a video of the incident and are currently investigating the case. This incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter measures to prevent such acts of violence and discrimination.

The incident has received widespread condemnation from various sections of society. Many have called for swift action against the perpetrators and for the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not take place.

(With IANS inputs)

