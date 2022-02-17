Amid the ongoing Hijab row, the Karnataka Minority Welfare Department on Thursday restrained students of schools under the department from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or similar inside classrooms until further orders.Also Read - Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts From February 17 to 19 | Complete List of Affected Areas, Timings

The circular issued by the state’s Minority Welfare Department says, “We request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders.” The circular further read.”We make it clear that this order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the college Development Committees have prescribed the student dresscode/uniform.” Also Read - Karnataka Eases Covid Testing Rules for Travellers from Kerala, Goa As Cases Decline | Detail Here

Here is the circular:

