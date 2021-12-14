Karnataka MLC Election Results 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Karnataka’s Kodagu as counting of votes for state Legislative Council Elections is underway. While trends have started emerging, a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. For the unversed, Voting for biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council’s 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities’ Constituencies took place on December 10, Friday between 8 am to 4 pm.Also Read - Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts From Today To December 15: Check Time, Affected Areas | Full Details

There were a total of 90 candidates in the fray — 20 each from BJP and Congress, 6 from JD(S), 33 independents and rest all from smaller parties. Among the candidates, there is only one woman from Chikmagalur. The elections were necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) will end on January 5 next year.

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2021 | Here Are The Live Updates

10:30 AM: JDS candidate Suraj Revanna registered victory in Hassan. He has defeated his nearest rival, a Congress candidate by over 1,000 votes.

10:00 AM: BJP candidate Suja Kushalappa wins from Kodagu.

10:00 AM: The poll outcome will have a bearing on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House, where the ruling BJP wants to gain a majority. Both BJP and Congress have claimed that they will win maximum seats in this election, while JD(S) has expressed confidence about winning all the six seats it is contesting.