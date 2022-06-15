Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial election for two graduate and two teacher constituency seats is underway. There were 49 candidates in the fray, including four women. For the unversed, the polling was held between 8 am and 5 pm on June 13 Monday across 607 polling stations. The results of this poll are crucial for the ruling BJP, to maintain its majority in the 75-member upper house, that it recently gained, following the unopposed election of four of its candidates during the biennial polls for seven MLC seats in the state elected by MLAs, last month. While the Congress and BJP had fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies: North-West Graduates’, South Graduates’, North-West Teachers’, and West Teachers’, the JD(S) has candidates in the fray in three constituencies other than the North-West Graduates’ constituency, the remaining candidates are all either independents or from unrecognised parties. Stay tuned to this place for all the latest updates on Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022.Also Read - Breaking LIVE: Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before ED For 3rd Round Of Questioning In National Herald Case

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022 | Here Are The LIVE Updates