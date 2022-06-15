Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial election for two graduate and two teacher constituency seats is underway. There were 49 candidates in the fray, including four women. For the unversed, the polling was held between 8 am and 5 pm on June 13 Monday across 607 polling stations. The results of this poll are crucial for the ruling BJP, to maintain its majority in the 75-member upper house, that it recently gained, following the unopposed election of four of its candidates during the biennial polls for seven MLC seats in the state elected by MLAs, last month. While the Congress and BJP had fielded one candidate each in all the four constituencies: North-West Graduates’, South Graduates’, North-West Teachers’, and West Teachers’, the JD(S) has candidates in the fray in three constituencies other than the North-West Graduates’ constituency, the remaining candidates are all either independents or from unrecognised parties. Stay tuned to this place for all the latest updates on Karnataka MLC Election Results 2022.Also Read - Breaking LIVE: Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before ED For 3rd Round Of Questioning In National Herald Case
- Counting of votes underway
- The elections to the four seats of the Upper House of Karnataka Legislature have been necessitated as the tenure of BJP’s Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa (N-W Graduates’) and JD(S)’ K T Srikante Gowda (S-Graduates’), BJP’s Arun Shahpur (N-W Teachers’) and JD(S)’ Basavaraj Horatti (W-Teachers’) will end on July 4.
- Of the four constituencies, only N-W Graduates seat saw a direct fight between Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa of BJP, who is seeking re-election and Congress’ Sunil Annappa Sank, as JD(S) has not fielded any candidate from the seat.
- N-W Teachers’ constituency saw a tough battle between Arun Shahpur of BJP, who is seeking re-election against former Congress MLA and MP Prakash Hukkeri and Chandrashekhar Esappa Loni of JD(S)
- The South Graduates’ constituency saw fight between former MLC M V Ravishankar of the BJP and Madhu G Madegowda of Congress and H K Ramu of JD(S).
- There are several candidates from unrecognised parties and independents in the fray in all the four constituencies.