Karnataka Monkeypox Latest Update: A day after issuing guidelines for the state in the wake of the rising cases of monkeypox, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said it is designating two hospitals for the treatment of the patients. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said the state government is taking all precautionary measures to make sure that monkeypox cases do not come to Karnataka. He said the state government has already issued guidelines regarding international travellers at airports and ports. He also added that two hospitals in state have been designated for its treatment.

"We're taking all precautionary measures to make sure that monkeypox cases do not come to Karnataka. We've issued guidelines regarding international travellers at airports and ports. Two hospitals in state have been designated for treatment of patients," Sudhakar said.

The Karnataka government on Monday issued a circular that elaborates on the precautionary measures the state is considering.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said as a precautionary measure to check the spread of monkeypox, a circular has been issued to BBMP and all District administrations regarding surveillance, designated institutional isolation facilities, mandatory contact tracing and testing of samples.

As per the circular, all the districts and BBMP have been instructed to enhance the preparedness regarding Monkeypox surveillance and to ensure the following activities are taken up with immediate effect.

Full list of guidelines:

He said enhanced surveillance needs to be undertaken by the districts.

Moreover, the designated institutional isolation facilities at district level for the suspected and confirmed cases should be prepared.

The health minister said compulsory contact tracing of all the suspected cases should be carried out.

In the meantime, the Central government on Sunday had said that it will form a task force to monitor monkeypox cases in India. The Task Force will be headed by Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog and the members include the Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech.