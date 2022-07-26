Bengaluru: Fear of moral policing in the coastal districts of Karnataka, especially in Dakshina Kannada district, is back with Hindu organisations warning the state police that if they don’t act on drugs, entry of minors into pubs, they will ensure things are set right. Speaking to the media, district convener of the Bajrang Dal, Punith Attavar stated that if the police department does not ensure action on drugs and entry of minors into pubs, the Bajrang Dal will take care of it and ensure that no one misuses the law or misguides the younger generation in Dakshina Kannada district.Also Read - Domestic Flights: Akasa Air Announces Flights On Bengaluru-Mumbai Route From August 19 | Full Schedule Here

Meanwhile, leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) met BJP MLA Vedavyasa Kamat in connection with the incident of partying college students being sent back from a pub in Mangaluru. The delegation headed by VHP south region assistant secretary Sharan Pumpwell demanded action against pubs operating beyond time limits. Also Read - Video: 1 Killed as Tempo Runs Over Pilgrims Sleeping on Huligemma Temple Premises in Karnataka's Koppal

They also asked him to check drug peddling among college students. Kamat assured the VHP activists that he will speak to the police about it. Punith Attavar maintained that the Bajrang Dal activists informed the police and took everyone along to the Recycle pub where minors were consuming liquor and indulging in other activities. No law was violated and no one was harmed, he maintained. Also Read - Viral Video: In a Unique Protest, Bengaluru Man Dresses Up as 'Yamaraja' to Highlight Pothole Issue | Watch

A debate has now started on the activism of Hindu organisations leading to moral policing in the state. The recent incident of sending back partying students from the pub has brought back memories of more than 40 Hindu activists barging into the pub ‘Amnesia- The Lounge’ in Mangaluru and beating up young women and men, which made international news in 2009.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar stated that information will be gathered from the students who were sent out from the pub and further action will be initiated. There is no provision for outsiders to carry out checks in pubs.