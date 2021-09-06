Karnataka Civic Body Poll Results LIVE: The counting of votes for three city corporations—Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi in North Karnataka is underway. The election which took place on September 3 is being seen as a litmus test for the BJP government which recently replaced BS Yeddyurappa with BS Bommai as chief minister. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation saw the highest polling with a voter turnout of 53.81 per cent, followed by the city corporations of Belagavi (50.41 per cent) and Kalaburagi (49.40 per cent). A total of 300 candidates were in fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats. Hubballi-Dharwad (82 wards) saw a tough battle between 420 candidates. As per the early trends, BJP is leading in 29 wards while Congress has emerged victorious in 17 wards in Hubballi-Dharwad.Also Read - North Karnataka Civic Body Polls 2021: Voting Underway in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad & Kalaburagi

Karnataka Civic Body Poll Results | Here Are The LIVE Updates Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Dakshina Kannada District May Face Another Lockdown Soon If Positivity Rate Not Reduced