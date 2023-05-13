ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Karnataka
  • Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Krishnaraja Seat Begins At 8 AM
live

Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Krishnaraja Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Mysore District, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com.

Updated: May 13, 2023 6:48 AM IST

By Koushik Paul

Mysore election, Mysore election result, Mysore election updates, Mysore district election, Mysore district election result, Mysore district result live, Mysore election result 2023, karnataka Mysore election result 2023, Mysore assembly elections 2023, Mysore election result 2023 winner, Mysore vidhan sabha election results, karnataka assembly election 2023, karnataka election 2023, karnataka election result 2023, karnataka district wise winners, karnataka district candidates, karnataka assembly wise winners, karnataka district winners, karnataka mla winners, karnataka district, karnataka district seat, karnataka assembly seats, karnataka election, karnataka election result, karnataka election result 2023, karnataka election live, karnataka election result live, karnataka election result updates, karnataka election 2023, karnataka election 2023 updates, karnataka election result, karnataka assembly election 2023, karnataka election result live, karnataka assembly election, karnataka vote counting, karnataka polls, bjp, congress
Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates:

Live Updates

  • 6:47 AM IST

    Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Results in Mysore and Chamarajanagar will play a big role in deciding the fate for all three parties – JD(S), BJP and Congress.

  • 6:24 AM IST

    Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: At 73.19 per cent, Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever voting on May 10.

  • 6:17 AM IST

  • 6:13 AM IST

    Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The fate of 143 candidates in the Mysore district is sealed in EVMs in the strongrooms at the Maharani’s Commerce and Management College for Women, Paduvarahalli.

  • 6:06 AM IST

    Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Karnataka Election Result 2023. Stay hooked to this space for all the live updates.

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Amid tight security, the counting of voting for the Periyapatna, Krishnarajanagara, Hunsur, Heggadadevankote (ST), Nanjangud (SC), Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Varuna Chamarajanagar, T Narasipur (SC) under Mysore district will begin at 8 AM.

Also Read:

The overall voter turnout in the voting for the Karnataka Assembly, that concluded on Wednesday till 5 PM, was recorded at 65.69 per cent. The highest polling till 5 PM was recorded by Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent.

Mysore Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories