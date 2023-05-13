Home

Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Krishnaraja Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Krishnaraja Seat Begins At 8 AM

Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Mysore District, Vote Counting, Assembly Election Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on India.com.

Karnataka Mysore Election Result 2023 Live Updates:

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Amid tight security, the counting of voting for the Periyapatna, Krishnarajanagara, Hunsur, Heggadadevankote (ST), Nanjangud (SC), Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Varuna Chamarajanagar, T Narasipur (SC) under Mysore district will begin at 8 AM.

The overall voter turnout in the voting for the Karnataka Assembly, that concluded on Wednesday till 5 PM, was recorded at 65.69 per cent. The highest polling till 5 PM was recorded by Chickaballapur district at 76.64 per cent, while the BBMP (South) district recorded the lowest at 48.63 per cent.

Mysore Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.