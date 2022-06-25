Belagavi: In a major success, the Karnataka authorities have cracked the shocking case of seven foetuses dumped in a gutter in Mudalagi town of Belagavi district and sealed two hospitals after conducting raids on Saturday. The team headed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Mahesh Koni and Mudalagi police have sealed Venkateshwara Maternity hospital and Scanning Centre, and Navajeevana hospital here, reported news agency IANS.Also Read - 7 Aborted Fetuses Stuffed In Bottles Found Floating In Drain In Karnataka's Belagavi; FIR Lodged

The initial investigations have revealed that the foetuses were aborted three years ago at these hospitals. Sources said that Dr Veena Kanakareddy, attached to Venkateshwara Maternity hospital has confessed to the crime. She reportedly told the authorities that the foetuses were preserved in the hospital in bottles. They were handed over to the staff for disposal, fearing raids by the authorities, who had dumped them into the gutter in the night of June 23. The incident came to light on June 24 following which the authorities conducted raids on six hospitals in the area. Also Read - Karnataka Man Throws Grand Birthday Party For Pet Dog With 100 Kg Cake, Video Goes Viral

Locals noticed floating boxed, informed police

According to police, the seven foetuses were stuffed in five bottles and thrown into the flowing gutter. The public noticed the boxes floating suspiciously in the gutter near Mudalgi bus stand and informed the police. Also Read - Ikea's Purchase Office In Delhi-NCR To Shutdown. Here's Why

Case of sex determination and female foeticide

The police sources said that prima facie it appears to be a case of gender detection and foeticide. All foetuses are 5-month-old and a case has been lodged with the local police station. A special team has been formed to investigate the matter.

FSL report awaited, more raids likely

The seven foetuses that have been found in bottles have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the report is awaited. Once the FSL report is obtained, the authorities are planning more raids on hospitals.

(Based on IANS inputs)