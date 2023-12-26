Home

Restrictions Imposed in Bengaluru For New Year’s Eve, Parties To End By 1 AM: Check Guidelines

Karnataka New Year Guidelines: To manage the crowd, all parties in the city, including at hotels, clubs, and pubs, will be required to conclude by 1 AM.

Hotels, clubs, and pubs in Bengaluru have been asked to maintain a record of customer details, including their names, ages, and phone numbers. (Representational Image)

New Year Guidelines: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, the Karnataka government has imposed restrictions for New Year eve in the state. Stringent security measures have been put in place, considering the safety of locals and tourists. The state government has imposed strict measures to check on drink-driving on December 31.

The guidelines from the state government come after the state detected 34 cases of the JN.1 variant, of which 20 were reported from Bengaluru city, four from Mysuru, three from Mandya and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar.

“It is pertinent to note that, currently WHO & Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India have classified JN.1 as Variant of Interest (VoI) and not Variant of Concern (VoC). Hence, imposing restrictions and creating unnecessary panic amongst public are not advised,” the order stated.

“However, in the light of current scenario of COVID-19 in the state, the following points (as advised by TAC also) needs to be complied by the General Public as precaution,” it added.

Check Full List Of Guidelines

The city police department has designated 48 checkpoints at different locations for New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru .

Moreover, to streamline the flow of traffic and enhance safety, key areas in the city, such as MG Road, Residency Road, and Church Street will be vehicle-free from 8.00 PM onwards on December 31.

All flyovers in the city will be closed from 11 pm to 6 am.

‘Women Safety Island’ has been introduced within the city, which would provide a secure space for women during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

To manage the crowd, all parties in the city, including at hotels, clubs, and pubs, will be required to conclude by 1 AM.

A total of 5200 constables, 1800 head constables, 600 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 600 Sub Inspectors, 160 Inspectors, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 1 Joint Commissioner of Police, and 2 Additional Commissioners of Police have been deployed at key locations.

Hotels, clubs, and pubs in the city have been asked to maintain a record of customer details, including their names, ages, and phone numbers.

COVID Panel Meets to Review Situation

The four-member Cabinet Sub-Committee on Covid led by State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and the Technical Advisory Committee members met earlier in the day to discuss the measures that can be taken to manage the Covid situation in the state.

The state health minister, however, indicated there will be no imposition of any restrictions right now, but urged people to be cautious. “As we increase tests, if more positive cases are recorded, we will decide on further measures that need to be taken. There is no need for imposing any curbs or restrictions now itself,” he had said.

