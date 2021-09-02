Bengaluru: More than 65 students from Kerala have tested positive for COVID-19 in a college in Kolar district of Karnataka, the state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday. “We are taking action in this regard,” the Karnataka minister added. Karnatak has been keeping a close watch on people travelling to the state from neighbouring Kerala, which has reported a massive spike in Covid cases.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Day 9 Scores & Updates: Prachi, Pramod Make Semis; Arvind in Action Shortly

“We have directed administrations of border districts to achieve 100% vaccination coverage in villages lying within 20 km area of the state border with Kerala,” Sudhakar said as the state recorded nearly 12 lakh vaccine doses in a single day. Also Read - International Flights: Abu Dhabi Lifts Quarantine Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated Passengers From Sept 5 | Full List of Fresh Rules Here

“Large number of people travel daily to bordering districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi from Kerala for education, treatment, livelihood and various other activities. We will also release guidelines for mandatory institutional quarantine of travellers coming through train and flight,” he added. Also Read - Kidney Damage or Decline in Kidney Function Found in Recovered COVID-19 Patients

On Wednesday, Karnataka issued new COVID-19 guidelines for students and employees coming to the state from Kerala, making RT-PCR test and 7-day quarantine mandatory, regardless of the vaccination status. “The necessary arrangements for Institutional Quarantine of students from Kerala has to be done by the Administrators/ Principals of the educational institutions,” the order stated.

Karnataka registered 1,159 new Covid cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,50,604, while the toll stood at 37,339. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the highest cases (359) with 232 discharges and seven deaths. Active cases in the state stood at 18,412 as of the last 24 hours.