Bengaluru: Power supply will be affected in parts of Bengaluru specifically under the Jayanagar subdivision starting today till August 15 owing to scheduled maintenance work, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) said. The areas where the power supply will be affected today between 10 am and 5 pm are SJ Park, KIMS, City Market, BVK Iyengar Road, RT Road, CT Road, Chickpet, SP Road, Town Hall, JC Road, KG Road, Victoria Hospital, Kalasipalya, MM Road, Shankarapura and Medical College.Also Read - School Reopening News: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, States Plan to Resume Classes in Coming Week | Complete List Here

Dear Consumers, No power supply in Kaggalipura, Somahalli , Kanakapura main road, ,Thattaguppe and Surrounding areas. Approximate restoration: 08:00 Hrs 08.08.2021 Inconvenience regretted. Contact Bescom Helpline for more details. — BESCOM Helpline – ಬೆಸ್ಕಾಂ ಸಹಾಯವಾಣಿ (@BescomHelpline) August 8, 2021

Parts of Padmanabhanagar areas, Vivekananda Nagar, Katriguppe East, Banashankari Stage 3, Puttenahalli Circle, Banashankari Stage 5, JP Nagar 6th Phase, KR Layout Puttenahalli Kere, Ashwath Narayan Layout, Annaiah Reddy Layout, Cauvery Nagar will witness power outage between 10 AM and 5:30 PM on August 9.

The areas which will experience power disruption on August 10 are parts of Padmanabhanagar, Nagarjuna Enclave, Archalli main road, KEB layout, Ramrao Layout, Banashankari Stage 2 Sindoor Choultry, parts of Jaraganahalli, JP Nagar Phase 1 and 6, Ittamadu, Katriguppe main road, reported leading daily Times of India.

August 11, 12 and 13: As per the reports of CNN-News 18, the power cut is scheduled in Sudam Nagar, Jaraganahalli CS Layout, Naidu Layout, Basavaraju Layout, Ayyappa temple, JP Nagar Phases 2, 3 and 5, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Ittamadu, Siddanna Layout, Srinidhi layout, Chunchanghatta village, JP Nagar Phase 5, Kamakhya Layout, 100ft Ring Road, Krishnappa Layout, parts of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and Padmanabhanagar, etc.

August 14 and 15: Areas near Karnataka Bank Road, Padmanabhanagar BWSSB office,Halli SBM Road, H Siddaiah Road etc.