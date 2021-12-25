Bengaluru: Amid the rising Covid cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair a meeting with experts on Sunday to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant. The chief minister said that the decision on whether the state will impose night curfew will be taken in the meeting.Also Read - Rajasthan Reports 21 New Omicron Cases, State Tally Rises to 43

“The number of Omicron cases is on the rise in neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. This is a cause for concern. A meeting with experts would be held on Sunday to discuss the situation and decide on appropriate measures,” Bommai said in Hubballi on Saturday. Also Read - Airlines In US Cancel Flights Due To COVID Staffing Shortages

To recall, the state government earlier banned public gathering for the Christmas and New Year celebrations and tightened restrictions in the state and asked the district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Ahmedabad Demarcates 3 Micro-Containment Zones After City Witnesses Surge in Covid Cases

Issuing a fresh circular to the district and health officials, the state government said 19 cases of super spreader Omicron variant have been detected and “if left unchecked, may trigger a spike in number of new infections.”

Karnataka Covid Update:

With 405 fresh cases, Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally reached 30,03,969, while four death took the cumulative fatalities to 38,305, the health department said on Friday.

The department said in its bulletin that 267 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,58,384. Active cases stood at 7,251.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of COVID cases as the city reported 254 infections and two fatalities.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 32 in Uttara Kannada, 20 in Dakshina Kannada, 18 in Kolar, 16 in Tumakuru, 13 each in Mysuru and Udupi and 12 in Kodagu. Other than Bengaluru, one death each occurred in Mysuru and Belagavi due to COVID-19. The positivity rate for the day was 0.35 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.98 per cent.