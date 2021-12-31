Bengaluru: At least 23 cases of Omicron, the highly transmissible coronavirus variant, have been reported in Karnataka on Friday, said State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Out of 23 patients, 19 have foreign travel history, he said.Also Read - Mumbai Omicron Alert: 37% of Local Covid Cases of New Variant, Without Any Travel History, Says BMC

"23 new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa," the minister tweeted.

With this, the state tally of such cases has risen to 57, which was 34 on Thursday.