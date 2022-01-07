New Delhi: Mandya district of Karnataka is on alert as 84 devotees have tested positive for coronavirus. District authorities said that these people have returned from Tamil Nadu after pilgrimage to Om Shakti temple. Those tested positive have been home quarantined and would be tested again for Covid-19 after seven days.Also Read - Delhi Revises Guidelines, Allows Non-essential Shops to Open on Odd-even Basis Between 10 AM-8 PM | Deets Inside

As per the reports of IANS, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the district, and district administration has asked authorities to abort all bookings for outer states and pilgrimages. Moreover, tehsildars have been directed to open a quarantine and isolation centre in each of the taluks. The authorities have requested the devotees of Om Shakti to cooperate with authorities to contain the virus spread.

Another batch of more than 800 pilgrims is arriving in the district and authorities have made arrangements to test them for Covid-19. For the unversed, scores of people across the district make annual pilgrimage to Om Shakti temple in Tamil Nadu.

As many of the devotees who came back from the pilgrimage tested positive, the district authorities have gathered information and tracked about 3,600 devotees belonging to different villages of the district who returned from Tamil Nadu after the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that 107 new Omicron cases have been detected, taking the overall tally in the state to 333. “No severity is found among Omicron patients so far. But for those who have not taken Covid-19 vaccination, it could be more and even death is possible. I appeal to the people to get vaccinated to avoid hospitalisation,” he added.

He said that Omicron and Covid-19 cases in the third wave of the infection are spreading more as per predicted reports. The state has 3.95 per cent infection positivity rate. The infection rate is higher but people need not panic about it. The infections tend to go up and then settle down, the minister added.

Six districts in the state — Bengaluru urban, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi and Kolar — are having more positivity rates. The district administrations are initiating more strict measures, he said.

(With IANS Inputs)