Bengaluru: Raising concerns, five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, taking the state tally of such cases to eight, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday. "Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 years old male returning from UK, 36 years male returning from Delhi, 70 years female returning from Delhi, 52 years male returning from Nigeria, 33 years male returning from South Africa," Sudhakar tweeted.

The country's first two Omicron cases– a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a doctor with no travel history, were detected in the state on December 2.

A 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.

(With PTI inputs)