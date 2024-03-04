Home

Karnataka

Karnataka On Track To Become a $ 1 Trillion Economy By 2023, Says State Minister MB Patil

MB Patil emphasised that the state's per capita income has increased by 62% in the last five years, and there will be possibilities for everyone given the enormous development potential and unexplored areas.

The event was hosted for the first time in Karnataka and only for the second time in India (Photo: X.com/@MBPatil)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister MB Patil addressed the delegates from more than 30 nations on Monday at the 54th WTCA Global Business Forum and Bengaluru World Trade Centers Association in Bengaluru and said the state of Karnataka affirms to reach $1 trillion in GDP by 2032 by maintaining a growth rate of 18%.

Karnataka Govt’s Strategic Development

The government has been working on thousands of acres of industrial land in the outskirts of Bengaluru with the private sector to promote manufacturers by providing them with various land and infrastructure initiatives so they can establish plug-and-play industrial parks and clusters. The Minister clarified that modernizing supply chains by tying developed and planned clusters to airports, rail, and ports will also significantly enhance the industry.

Growth Opportunities For Everyone

MB Patil emphasized that the state’s per capita income has increased by 62% in the last five years, and there will be possibilities for everyone given the enormous development potential and unexplored areas.

In order to take advantage of Industry 4.0 technologies, the state of Karnataka is also collaborating with IT firms. Additionally, Patil said, the state would push automation and create AI-powered subscription goods and services.

Multiple financial incentives are provided under the Industrial Policy for the 2020–25 timeframe to create a favorable economic environment for investment. In addition, Karnataka will soon be the primary location for the production of electric vehicles (EVs) thanks to the introduction of a new sustainable mobility strategy, said Patil.

Govt Facilitates Seamless Business Environment

According to Patil, the Karnataka government is actively enhancing investor friendliness to facilitate a seamless business environment. The State is also offering best-in-class incentives through sector-specific policies like Aerospace and Defense, ESDM Special Incentive package, ER&D (Engineering Research and Development) policy, etc.

“We would like to work with WTA to help the State realize its goal of becoming a global manufacturing hub and setting the standard for sustainable growth, and our extensive policy changes, demonstrate that we are a policy-driven state,” Patil added

John Drew, Chairman of the World Trade Centers Association; Vineet Verma, MD, WTC, Bengaluru; Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte; and Nirupa Shankar, JMD, Brigade Group were some of the VIP guests present at the forum.

(With inputs form ANI)

