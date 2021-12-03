Omicron Variant Latest News Today: A day after two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka, the state government on Friday said it will order an inquiry into first Omicron case over RTPCR reports. Giving details, State Minister R Ashoka said the person stayed at a hotel and held some meetings there and after that, he went away to Dubai, so there are two reports one positive and negative, which is doubtful. He added that the lab which gave the report must be investigated.Also Read - Omicron Alert: Karnataka Issues Fresh Guidelines, Only Fully Vaccinated Citizens to be Allowed in Public Places. Detailed SOPs Here

He further added that the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, will monitor the investigation. "We will trace and track and test them ('missing' passengers from South Africa) today," R Ashoka added.

The statement from the minister came after it was reported that a 66-year-old man who became one of India’s first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant arrived in the country on November 20 and left for Dubai on a flight seven days later.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said the man arrived from South Africa with a negative COVID-19 test report on November 20 at the city’s international airport. He was also vaccinated with both doses of a coronavirus vaccine. As per updates, he checked into a hotel the same day after arrival and was found to be positive for COVID-19.

According to officials, both the persons who have tested positive for Omicron in Bengaluru city were vaccinated with two doses of COVID vaccine. “We were waiting for the report for the last two-three days. Today the Centre has officially said that the samples we had sent for genomic sequencing are confirmed for the new variant. So two cases of Omicron in the country have been detected in Karnataka. This proves that our aggressive testing has helped in faster identification,” Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

Further noting that the person was isolated in a hotel, and he subsequently underwent test separately (self-investigation) at another laboratory (private lab on Nov 23), during which his reports came negative, the Commissioner said he then left the country for Dubai on November 27.

All his 24 primary contacts and 240 secondary contacts have tested negative, the BBMP said. “But they are still kept under watch.”

The second person was a 46-year-old male practicing medical Doctor working at a government hospital. On developing tiredness, weakness and fever he got tested on November 22, following which he tested positive.