Bengaluru: Tired of standing in long queue at hospitals for registrations? Soon this wait can be avoided. In a recent development, State Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that patient registrations at all district hospitals in Karnataka are set to go online within a month. He further added that the same system will also be implemented in taluk hospitals soon. The officials have been instructed to provide appointments online or through SMS to reduce overcrowding at the hospital.Also Read - Over 58 Students Fall Sick After Eating Mid-day Meals in Karnataka, Admitted to Hospital

“This measure is being implemented to reduce long queues. A system is being implemented where patients will be given information online or through SMS on which doctor to meet at what time. There won’t be any need for patients to come to the hospital and wait. Any patient coming to district hospitals can take an appointment and pay online,” news agency IANS reported quoting the Minister.

Sudhakar has also announced a grant of Rs 5 crore to the Jayanagar Government Hospital following a discussion with the officials for repair works. He also said officials have been instructed to take necessary measures to ensure that the Jayanagar Government Hospital qualifies to meet quality of national standards.

The Minister added that after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, a 51-bed ICU has been created in the hospital and to ensure proper functioning, the number of staff will be increased. “I have sent a proposal for appointments of permanent staff to the Finance Department.”

(With IANS inputs)