Bengaluru: After Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's death sent shockwaves, the Karnataka is planning to issue guidelines to gyms and fitness centres on how to manage health emergencies that may arise in the city. An announcement in this regard has been made by State Health Minister K Sudhakar. It must be noted that Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar last week died of a heart attack at the age of 46 after working out at a gym.

Giving further details, K Sudhakar said that after Puneeth's death many are asking if exercising at gyms is safe at all. However, he said that it is not right to think so due to stray cases.

He added that the state government is trying to gather information on various aspects from renowned cardiologists in order to get a summary ready. He also said that the guidelines from the state will be on the types of equipment to be used at the gym and first aid training for trainers so they can handle an emergency.

Before issuing guidelines the health minister said he will discuss the issue with leading cardiologists, including Dr Vivek Jawali, Dr C.N. Manjunath, Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Rangadhama, over the last two days.

On Sunday, Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest with full state honours at the Kanteerava studio here, next to his parents.

Considered the Kannada cinema’s reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.

According to an official government release, due to security reasons, with the consent of the family members Puneeth’s last rites were performed much before the scheduled time.