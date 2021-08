Bengaluru: Karnataka Police City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths busted a fake marks cards racket here and arrested two persons. According to Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner (Crime), the accused sold marks cards of the reputed universities in the country to failed candidates.Also Read - 543 Children in Bengaluru Test Covid+ From August 1-11; Health Dept Calls Situation 'Alarming'

The accused would provide fake marks cards to failed students and to those who remained absent from the exams. The fake marks cards were provided for B.Tech, M.Tech, MBA, M.Com and other courses within four months, said police. Also Read - Karnataka: 499 Children Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Bengaluru in Last 10 Days

The CCB officers conducted a raid after obtaining permission from the court on the accused’s residence and offices on August 12. Fake marks cards, graduation certificates and property documents were seized and the accused were arrested. Also Read - Karnataka CM Bommai Bans Practice of Giving Garland, Shawls, Memorabilia at Govt Events, Calls it 'Unnecessary Expenditure'

“The accused hail from Punjab. They settled down in Bengaluru a long time ago. They ran ITI training in the outskirts of the city and carried out fake marks card racket,” Sandeep Patil said.