Karnataka: Parts of Bengaluru will face power cuts due to maintenance work undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced on Thursday. Bengaluru will witness power cuts between 27 October and 31 October from 10 am to 4 pm, the News Minute reported.

Power Cut: List Of Areas That Will Witness Power Cut

AVK College road, Court road, Ratnamma hosel, Muslim complex, Old Bus Stand, Mahila Complex, Big Bazar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, PWD division, Panchayat Raj, Shanti Comforts, PJ extension 1st and 2nd main, Raam and co. circle, police quarters MS Building, Aruna theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, the news website wrote.

On 28 October (Friday)

Mahila Complex, Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Old Bus Stand, PWD Division, Panchayat Raj, Shanthi Comforts, P J Extension 1st & 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters M S Building, Aruna Theatre, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel and Pisalee compound areas, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College, 6th Main Road MCC B Block, Laxmi Flour Mill, Kuvempu Nagara, S S Layout A Block, S S Mahal, Mavintop Hospital, surrounding areas, Karnataka Bank Right Side, Angavikala Hostel, and its surrounding areas.

On 30 October (Sunday)

The industrial area surrounding Davanagere BESCOM circle and Davanagere 220/66/11 Kilovolts receiving station

On 31 October (Monday)

Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College.