Bengaluru: Despite the rise in Omicron cases, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has clarified that it has not yet set forth mandatory institutional quarantine for international arrivals from ‘at-risk’ or any of the countries. “Although several inputs are received that call for immediate institutional quarantine of arrivals from ‘high-risk countries’, BBMP has not yet stipulated compulsory institutional quarantine for international arrivals from any of the countries”, the civic body said in a circular.Also Read - UK May Be Forced Into Omicron Lockdown As London Declares 'Major Incident'

“Any decision taken in this regard would be after due consultation of expert and in conformity with Government of India and Government of Karnataka guidelines”, it added. Also Read - As Omicron Cases Rise, Delhi Govt Prepares Isolation Units, Says Ready To Tackle New Variant | Key Points

Omicron in Karnataka

Six persons tested positive for Omicron in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 14. Of these, five cases were detected in Dakshina Kannada district alone. State Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that two cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday. Fourteen Covid cases were found in the first cluster, of which four have tested positive for Omicron. Also Read - Premier League: Aston Villa Vs Burnley Match Postponed Due to Coronavirus

In the second cluster, one person has tested positive for Omicron among 19 persons. A traveller from the UK has also tested positive for Omicron, Sudhakar said. Further details are awaited regarding the UK traveller. As many as 14 students of Kurnadu JNV School had tested positive for Covid on December 10. Likewise, 19 students studying at Srinivasa Nursing College in Dakshina Kannada had tested positive for Covid on December 9. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing, and the reports have confirmed that one girl student was infected by the Omicron variant.

Earlier on Friday evening, the district administration of Dakshina Kannada had conducted an emergency meeting after a traveller from Ghana, a high-risk country, tested positive for Covid. In all, 27 of his co-passengers have been tested and are being monitored.