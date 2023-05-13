live
Karnataka Raichur District Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Raichur District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check this LIVE blog for updates from constituencies in Raichur District - Raichur, Manvi (ST), Devadurga (ST), Lingsugur (SC), Sindhanur, Maski (ST).
Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes for constituencies in Raichur District – Raichur, Manvi (ST), Devadurga (ST), Lingsugur (SC), Sindhanur, Maski (ST) begins.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.