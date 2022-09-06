New Delhi: Even as the incessant rains continue to play havoc in Bengaluru, the IMD on Tuesday predicted more rains for the state and said the BBMP area in Bengaluru will receive more rains. Giving details, the IMD said light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely over Karnataka and thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places over the state.Also Read - Viral Video: Unacademy CEO's Family, Pet Evacuated On Tractor Wading Through Bengaluru Floods

Rain prediction for various areas

For South Interior Karnataka, the IMD predicted very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains over SIK districts. Also Read - Viral Video: What Anand Mahindra Tweeted On A Crane Carrying People On Flooded Bengaluru Road

For North Interior Karnataka, the IMD said widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over NIK districts. Also Read - 'Learn Swimming, Coding Not Enough': Meme Fest Begins as Bengaluru's Wipro Office Submerges in Water

"It is easier go down a hill than up. But the view is from the top"#Bengaluru #Rains pic.twitter.com/2bBKxrLq1g — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) September 5, 2022

For Malnad, the IMD said widespread light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains are likely over Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

And for the coastal Karnataka, the IMD said light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

This is new Bangalore that was promised by #BJP government. A city that gets drowned whenever it rains. #bangalorefloods #bangalore_rain #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/eJI1VpbtUb — Rishu Majumdar (@_CeilingGazing_) September 5, 2022

Bengaluru comes to standstill

Known as India’s ‘Silicon Valley’, Bengaluru on Monday came to a standstill after the city witnessed torrential rains submerging arterial roads, apartment complexes and homes. The rains also snapped power lines and jammed traffic across the state.

Adding more to the woes, overflowing lakes and stormwater drains inundated low-lying areas and boats and tractors were deployed to ferry techies and students to their workplaces and schools.

The situation remained grip in several parts of rain-battered Bengaluru. The situation, by and large, continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night.

CM Bommai on Bengaluru rains

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, some areas in the state capital have received 150 per cent more rains than normal between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K.R.Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain.

“This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim,” he said.

Several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested that employees work from home.

Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic.