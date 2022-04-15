Bengaluru: A person was killed after parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Vasant, a fruit seller. Reports claimed that the 21-year-old man, a resident of Mangammanpally was electrocuted. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors. Meanwhile, residents in Bengaluru’s Yelanchenahalli had to face a harrowing time after water from an overflowing drain entered 60 houses the following rainfall on Thursday. People said that their homes were submerged in up to 4ft of water due to the downpour.Also Read - At Least 45 Dead in South Africa Floods, Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding And Mudslides

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed that people along with buses, cars, and other vehicles were struggling to pass through the cascading water. Waterlogging was also reported from parts of the city, following which Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the fire department had to carry out an emergency operation.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Several parts of Bengaluru face waterlogging amidst heavy rainfall in the city. An emergency operation in waterlogged areas is underway by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) & fire department. Visuals from Banashankari, Kathreguppe, Jayaprakash Nagara pic.twitter.com/XOn81C9C8d — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

