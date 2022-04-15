Bengaluru: A person was killed after parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Vasant, a fruit seller. Reports claimed that the 21-year-old man, a resident of Mangammanpally was electrocuted. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors. Meanwhile, residents in Bengaluru’s Yelanchenahalli had to face a harrowing time after water from an overflowing drain entered 60 houses the following rainfall on Thursday. People said that their homes were submerged in up to 4ft of water due to the downpour.Also Read - At Least 45 Dead in South Africa Floods, Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding And Mudslides
A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed that people along with buses, cars, and other vehicles were struggling to pass through the cascading water. Waterlogging was also reported from parts of the city, following which Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the fire department had to carry out an emergency operation.
Here’s Your 10-point Cheatsheet to This Story
- Normal life has been disrupted due to severe waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru amidst heavy rainfall in the city.
- People are also stranded in some places due to waterlogging on the roads.
An emergency operation in waterlogged areas is underway by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the fire department.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate fairly widespread or scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep Area upto middle tropospheric levels.
- “Light to moderate fairly widespread/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; over Lakshadweep during next 3 days and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during next 5 days,” it added.
- Following the IMD’s prediction, the civic body chief asked his force to get ready to speedily attend to complaints such as tree fall, and water blockage on roads and at traffic junctions. “Any failure to comply will lead to action against the concerned officials”, BBMP Chief Commissioner Sri Gaurav Gupta strictly warned the officials.
- Addressing an emergency virtual meeting held, due to the rainfall in the city, Gupta further said that, no citizen should face problems during the rainfall.
- BBMP teams should immediately reach the places where trees/ branches have fallen or wherever the rainwater gets blocked. Should immediately resolve the issue and facilitate smooth traffic.
- He asked to identify the areas where the water gets blocked and take steps to avoid water blockage. He also called for ensuring a smooth flow of water in all the major stormwater drains in the city.
- All the zonal control rooms shall have the necessary equipment/ machines along with the necessary personnel. Zone-wise senior officials should conduct meetings to address the prevailing rain-related issues, Chief Commissioner instructed the officials.