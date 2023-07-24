Home

Karnataka on Alert as Heavy Rains Lash State; Schools, Colleges Shut in 9 Districts | Key Updates

Schools and colleges announced a holiday tomorrow in Kodagu district in view of the heavy rain in the district. Orange alert announced for Kodagu district: Venkataraj, DC

Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow in Kodagu District

Karnataka Rains: The district administration of Karnataka’s Kodagu district has announced a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Tuesday, in view of the heavy rain and orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department. The MeT department has forecast heavy rain in Kodagu district for the next 24 hours. The district has already received heavy rain in the past few days, and there have been reports of flooding and landslides in some areas.

Heavy rains have been lashing parts of coastal Karnataka for the past few days, and the Indian Meteorological Department has extended the orange alert in the region till today. This means that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi.

The MeT department has also warned about the possibility of flooding and landslides in these districts. People living in low-lying areas and near rivers and streams have been advised to be cautious and stay away from water bodies.

The met department has also alerted the people and asked them to stay indoors during the rain to avoid any accidents.

Heavy Rains Lash Kodagu district:

The orange alert means that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in Kodagu district.

The district has already received over 200 mm of rain in the past few days.

There have been reports of flooding and landslides in some areas.

The DC has urged people to stay safe and follow the instructions of the authorities.

People can report any damage to property or infrastructure to the district administration.

The rains are expected to continue for the next 24 hours, after which the intensity is likely to reduce. However, the MeT department has warned that there is still a chance of heavy rain in the region.

Karnataka Rains: Here Are Some Of The Key Updates

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of coastal Karnataka region and they are likely to continue for next 24 hours.

IMD has extended the orange alert in the coastal region of the state till today

The weather department has warned about the chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Karnataka government announced a holiday on Monday to all schools, pre universities and colleges in Udupi, Kodagu and Dharwad districts.

The met department has alerted the people and asked them to stay indoors during the rain to avoid any accidents.

The state met department has also issued a yellow alert to Belagavi, Yadgir, Dharwad and Bidar districts.

It predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in these districts.

North Karnataka too continues to face heavy rains

Many bridges are waterlogged due to flooding in the region.

16 low-height bridges in the region have been submerged, preventing public movement since Friday.

To ensure safety and prevent any disasters, the police department has blocked public and animal movement on the bridges.

