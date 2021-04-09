Bengaluru: Karnataka on Friday reported 7,955 coronavirus cases in its highest single day spike this year. With this, the number of active cases has jumped to 58,084 in the state, the Health department said. Also, 46 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,813. The biggest contributor to the state’s figure was capital Bengaluru, which reported 5,576 COVID cases in 24 hours. The city has been consistently reporting over 4,000 cases for the last few days. The day also saw 3,220 patients getting discharged after recovery. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Board Exam 2021 Trends on Twitter: 5 Latest Updates For Class 10, 12 Students

Cumulatively 10,48,085 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,813 deaths and 9,77,169 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Out of 58,084 active cases, 57,706 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 378 are in Intensive Care Units. Also Read - COVID-19: No New Case in 149 Districts in Last 7 Days, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 29 of the 46 deaths reported on Friday, Mysuru had 5, Belagavi and Kalaburagi 2 each, and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Dharwad, Mandy and Uttara Kannada.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,576, Mysuru 283, Kalaburagi 211, Bidar 186, Hassan 153, Tumakuru 145, Vijayapura 127, Chikkaballapura 119, Dakshina Kannada 115, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,70,014, followed by Mysuru 57,668 and Ballari 40,395. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,22,719, followed by Mysuru 54,911 and Ballari 39,168. A total of over 2,24,58,762 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,35,163 were on Friday alone.

(With inputs from PTI)