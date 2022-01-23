Bengaluru: Karnataka on Sunday recorded 50,210 fresh COVID cases, two days after the state government lifted the weekend curfew that had been imposed to curb the spread of the virus, taking the total caseload to 35,17,682. The state also saw 19 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities to 38,582.Also Read - India's R-Value Dips Further, COVID Third Wave Peak Likely in Next 2 Weeks: IIT Madras Study | Top Points

This the second time when the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections. On May 5, 2021, the state had reported 50,112 infections. However, back then the daily fatalities were quite high with 346 deaths on a single day, whereas on Sunday it was 19.

Top 10 points to know for this big story:

Karnataka reported more cases today than Maharashtra, which has been the hardest-hit state in the last one month. Maharashtra reported 48,270 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths on Friday. The infections on Sunday were mainly driven by Bengaluru, which contributed more than half of the total infections — 26,299. In the same period, Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai reported 2,550 new COVID-19 cases. Other districts too had fresh cases including 4,359 in Mysuru, 1,963 in Tumakuru, 1,922 in Hassan, 955 in Dharwad, 947 in Udupi, 925 in Bengaluru Rural and 904 in Ballari. There were deaths in 10 districts, including eight in Bengaluru and two each in Shivamogga and Tumakuru. There were zero fatalities in 21 districts. There are over 3.57 lakh active cases in the state at present. The positivity rate for the day was 22.77 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.03 per cent. On Saturday, the state had reported 42,470 new infections, which was about 5,500 fewer than Friday’s tally. In its daily bulletin, the state’s health department said 22,842 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,21,274. The active cases in the state stood at 3,57,796. A total of 2,20,459 samples were tested in the state including 1,76,337 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.05 crore. There were 76,373 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 9.33 crore, the department said.

(With inputs from agency)